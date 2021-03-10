Major route missed in government’s half-price flights ‘because that’s the way it is’

Brisbane has missed out on half-price flights to Cairns in the federal government’s $1.2 billion tourism package.

Airfares to more than a dozen tourism-reliant regions will be halved, subsidised by the federal government.

But while other states are offered half-price tickets to Cairns, Brisbane misses out.

Neil Breen asked Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack why this is the case.

“Well because that’s the way it is,” said Mr McCormack. “Contact Qantas, contact Virgin.

“This is the first rollout of what we’re doing. It’s going to be from April to July.”

“I understand that and I think it’s great the federal government’s helping out, but I don’t think Queenslanders, who’ve been hammered every day – every single day by the federal and state government – to help tourism in our own state, …[will] understand why they can’t get a half price ticket to Cairns when someone from Sydney can,” Neil pressed.

“Well we’ve done nothing but support Queensland and we haven’t been the ones who are closing borders at a moment’s notice.”

Image: Getty