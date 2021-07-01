4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the new superannuation changes impact you

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
superannuation
Article image for How the new superannuation changes impact you

Australians will reap the benefits of an increase in superannuation contributions. 

The super guarantee is increasing to 10 per cent.

Neil Kendall, managing director of Tupicoffs, independent financial planners, said it was welcome news for many.

“I think for most people the increase in superannuation is going to a good news story,” he told Bill McDonald.

“If you’ve got a standard wage arrangement with your employer, your superannuation was set at 9.5 per cent and will now go to 10 per cent, that probably affects most people, and that will be an upside.

“If you’ve negotiated a package with your employer … that often includes superannuation and this change will mean at least 10 will go into superannuation so that could mean less take home pay if you’ve got that packaged salary arrangement.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insights and more changes on the horizon

Bill McDonald
MoneySuperannuation
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873