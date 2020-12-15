How the ‘longevity’ of today’s tennis stars has changed the game

Television presenter and former tennis player Sam Groth says tennis stars are playing longer than ever before.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis and Todd Woodbridge, Groth said it was common to stop around the age of 30 or before.

“I probably came in the era where guys were starting to look after themselves a bit better, it became a lot more common for a physio to be with the top players.

“And the longevity even since I have retired, coming up on 3 years, guys are playing a lot longer.”

Woodbridge agreed, saying today’s stars were changing the way the game is being perceived.

“It was a mentality as much as it was a physicality even in my own space, because I was 34,” he said.

“There was no reason why I couldn’t have kept playing it was just that seemed like the time you should move on.

“And this generation have absolutely wiped that out.”

