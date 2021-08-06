4BC
How Queensland has managed to stay on top of latest outbreak

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Dr Paul Griffin
Article image for How Queensland has managed to stay on top of latest outbreak

An infectious diseases expert has given an insight into how Queensland has managed to get on top of the Indooroopilly cluster.

Queensland made some positive steps in the south-east lockdown today with case numbers dropping and the slightest sign of light at the end of the tunnel.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater, Dr Paul Griffin, said it was the “best case scenario”.

He said if the numbers fell tomorrow, if there were hardly anyone infectious in the community, and high rates of testing, mask wearing, people could be optimistic about easing restrictions.

“Our think our response is just spot on this time, we already had a mask mandate and while that obviously wasn’t enough to stop this happening all together, it certainly has reduced the impact.

“And we then did lockdown hard and lockdown early and while that’s very challenging for so many people, and I am well aware of the impact it has on people’s businesses, it does work.

“When you combine those two things with high rates of testing, then this is what we see.”

Press PLAY to hear his thoughts on a mask mandate until the end of the year

Image: iStock

