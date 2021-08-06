4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING | ‘Very encouraging news’ for..

BREAKING | ‘Very encouraging news’ for Queensland as daily case numbers shrink

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for BREAKING | ‘Very encouraging news’ for Queensland as daily case numbers shrink

South-east Queensland has received “very encouraging news” this morning, after the state recorded 10 new locally-acquired cases of coronavirus overnight.

This comes after Queensland recorded consecutive days of 16 new locally-acquired cases.

All cases today have been linked to the west Brisbane cluster, being household contacts of previously recorded infections.

Just two people each had one day infectious in the community, while the remaining eight were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a Queenslander,” said Deputy Premier Steven Miles. “The results so far are very, very promising.”

“We need to continue to see case numbers all linked, declining infectious days in the community and a high rate of testing, and if we can keep that up, then we will be able to ease these restrictions.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the data makes for “very encouraging news”, but no decision on ending lockdown will be made before Sunday.

“I will want to see the numbers on Sunday morning.”

48,028 Queenslanders were tested in the previous 24 hours.

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873