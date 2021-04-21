4BC
How fed-up locals can help police track hoons

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for How fed-up locals can help police track hoons

Redland City Council is pleading with residents to come forward and report hooning activity in the area to help police track down hoons.

Cr Wendy Boglary said in some cases, there were between 10-30 cars gathering on some nights.

She said the best thing residents can do is report any illegal hooning activity to police.

“We need this to happen, not only so the police know the areas, and it’s very easy, you can get onto the website or ring police link and do it or ring your local police station, it’s very important that residents do this,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It’s not just about police coming down that night and taking action it’s to get the numbers in the area where police need to know to go.”

She said the information they provide is critical, and helps when the council applies for funding for high definition security cameras in the area.

“You never know what piece of the jigsaw puzzle you are actually giving to police and how vital that information is.”

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
