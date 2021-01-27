How Aussie consumers might win out in the war on wine with China

China’s war on wine with Australia could see wine flooding the domestic market and prices falling between 30-50 per cent.

Wine producers in Australia are preparing for a period of oversupply as China’s hefty wine tariffs have stopped exports in their tracks.

Mike Hayes, director of viticulture and chief winemaker at Sirromet Winery, said there was a silver lining for the Queensland market.

“The Queensland wine industry is thoroughly enjoying the fact that many Queenslanders couldn’t go overseas for holidays or down to the southern states, so they have now realised they’ve got wonderful and world class wine in their own backyard,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said some wine producers in the southern states have lost nearly 50 per cent of their business, which could see wine flooding the market.

“All the Queensland wineries can basically sell all their wine domestically.

“[In terms of a] price drop, I will put it at 30 per cent to 50 per cent, we are seeing that now.”

