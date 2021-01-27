4BC
New Trade Minister flags new trading partnerships amid China dispute

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
New Trade Minister Dan Tehan has been tasked with salvaging the damaged relationship with China and new trade opportunities across the globe.

“We haven’t had a formal trade ministers meeting with China for over 3 years, this is something we have been seeking to constructively engage with China on for over 3 years,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Looking to really boost the relationship with India, there’s enormous opportunities there. We have to be patient but we have to be very proactive with India.

“Japan, Vietnam, the new Biden administration, all present many opportunities for us and that’s what I will be focussing on, as well as seeking to constructively engage with the Chinese.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLDWorld
