How a fully vaccinated Brisbane International Airport worker contracted COVID

A leading GP says vaccination’s are not 100 per cent effective against the spread of COVID, but do prevent hospitalization and death.

It comes as a Brisbane International Airport worker contracted COVID-19 despite having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The worker was one of three community cases announced on Thursday.

Queensland Chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Dr Bruce Willett says there is no need for concern.

“We’ve always known that the vaccinations don’t completley proctect you from acquiring COVID,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

“But what they do protect you from is ending up in hospital.

“It’s good protection against severe COVID, you’ve got very little chance if you get COVID of ending up in hospital and you won’t end up in ICU and you won’t die.”

