COVID-19 Latest: Queensland records three new local cases, masks to stay for another week

3 hours ago
Queensland has recorded three new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 overnight.

One is a 12-year-old boy who tested positive after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Sydney and then flew into Brisbane on QF544 on July 9.

The parent of the boy also tested positive, along with a fully vaccinated airport worker.

It brings the states total to 50 active cases.

It means the slated easing of restrictions on Friday morning will not go ahead, and residents in 11 local government areas will still be required to wear masks in certain settings for another week.

Those include:

  • Brisbane City Council
  • Logan
  • Moreton Bay
  • Ipswich
  • Redlands
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Gold Coast
  • Noosa
  • Summerset
  • Lockyer Valley
  • Scenic Rim

Townsville restrictions will be eased.

It comes as Queensland Health issued a public health alert for Brisbane and Ipswich on Wednesday night following the revelation there was positive case in the community that has since left the country.

 

News
