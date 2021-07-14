4BC
COVID-19 latest: Brisbane Airport, shops listed as potential exposure sites

9 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Brisbane Airport, shops listed as potential exposure sites

Queensland Health has tonight updated the list of potential exposure sites. 

It includes Brisbane Airport and numerous shops.

It comes as the state today recorded no new cases in the community, but 5 in hotel quarantine.

The below sites are listed under “casual contacts” meaning anyone who has visited these venues during these times must isolate, get tested, and quarantine until you receive a result.

NEW SITES

  • Friday 9 July – Kmart – Riverlink, Shop M3, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.24pm-12.40pm
  • Friday 9 July – Vodaphone – Riverlink Shop 31, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.48pm-12.55pm
  • Friday 9 July – Telstra, Riverlink, Shop 32, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.53pm-1pm
  • Friday 9 July – JB HI-Fi, Riverlink – Shop MM3, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 1pm-1.10pm
  • Friday 9 July – Club Services Ipswich (CSI), 5 Lowry St, 1.15pm-2.15pm
  • Friday 9 July – Chac’s Grill, 37 Corsair Ave Inala, 7.05pm-8pm
  • Friday 9 July – Brisbane Airport International Terminal, Level 3 Departures, toilets in hallway near Newsagency
    Airport Drive, 9.45pm-10.15pm

For the full list of all recent exposure sites and what to do, click HERE 

There’s also a number of new sites listed as “low risk contacts” which means you should get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative result.

  • Friday 9 July – Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, North Ipswich, 12.16pm-1.10pm
  • Friday 9 July – Riverlink (outside Healthyworld Pharmacy and Nextra) Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, North Ipswich, 2.30pm-2.35pm
  • Friday 9 July – Brisbane Airport International Terminal, Level 4 Check in, Airport Drive, 8.30pm-9.35pm
  • Friday 9 July – Brisbane Airport International Terminal, Level 3 Departures, Airport Drive, 9.35pm-11.30pm
4BC News
Health
