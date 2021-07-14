COVID-19 latest: Brisbane Airport, shops listed as potential exposure sites

Queensland Health has tonight updated the list of potential exposure sites.

It includes Brisbane Airport and numerous shops.

It comes as the state today recorded no new cases in the community, but 5 in hotel quarantine.

The below sites are listed under “casual contacts” meaning anyone who has visited these venues during these times must isolate, get tested, and quarantine until you receive a result.

NEW SITES

Friday 9 July – Kmart – Riverlink, Shop M3, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.24pm-12.40pm

Friday 9 July – Vodaphone – Riverlink Shop 31, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.48pm-12.55pm

Friday 9 July – Telstra, Riverlink, Shop 32, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 12.53pm-1pm

Friday 9 July – JB HI-Fi, Riverlink – Shop MM3, Riverlink Shopping Centre, Cnr Downs St and The Terrace, 1pm-1.10pm

Friday 9 July – Club Services Ipswich (CSI), 5 Lowry St, 1.15pm-2.15pm

Friday 9 July – Chac’s Grill, 37 Corsair Ave Inala, 7.05pm-8pm

Friday 9 July – Brisbane Airport International Terminal, Level 3 Departures, toilets in hallway near Newsagency

Airport Drive, 9.45pm-10.15pm

There’s also a number of new sites listed as “low risk contacts” which means you should get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative result.