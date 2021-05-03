Hospitality industry pins hopes on new check-in app

The hospitality industry is pinning its hopes on the state government’s Check In Qld app to put an end to any snap lockdowns in the state.

From Saturday, any cafe, restaurant or pub can face penalties if they’re not using the app to register patrons.

Wes Lambert, CEO of the Restaurant and Catering Industry Association, urged businesses to check customers have successfully signed in.

“With a universal system in Queensland for tracking and tracing, it will hopefully ensure that the Chief Health Officer doesn’t have any more snap lockdowns because the foundation of COVID response is tracking and tracing,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The most important thing is to scan the QR code, show the rick to the proprietor and tracking and tracing will hopefully end the snap lockdowns that are killing consumer and business confidence.”

