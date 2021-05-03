4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hospitality industry pins hopes on new check-in app

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Check In Qld
Article image for Hospitality industry pins hopes on new check-in app

The hospitality industry is pinning its hopes on the state government’s Check In Qld app to put an end to any snap lockdowns in the state.

From Saturday, any cafe, restaurant or pub can face penalties if they’re not using the app to register patrons.

Wes Lambert, CEO of the Restaurant and Catering Industry Association, urged businesses to check customers have successfully signed in.

“With a universal system in Queensland for tracking and tracing, it will hopefully ensure that the Chief Health Officer doesn’t have any more snap lockdowns because the foundation of COVID response is tracking and tracing,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The most important thing is to scan the QR code, show the rick to the proprietor and tracking and tracing will hopefully end the snap lockdowns that are killing consumer and business confidence.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the new app

 

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
FoodNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873