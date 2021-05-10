4BC
  Home
  News
  • Hospital chaos across south-east yesterday..

Hospital chaos across south-east yesterday amid ambulance ramping surge

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Fiona ScanlanUnited Workers Union
Article image for Hospital chaos across south-east yesterday amid ambulance ramping surge

A surge in ambulance ramping yesterday afternoon sparked chaos at five major hospitals across Brisbane and the Gold Coast yesterday.

At the peak of the crisis yesterday, Gold Coast University Hospital and Ipswich Hospital declared emergency code yellows, meaning the hospitals were running out of space for patients.

Fifteen crews were forced to wait outside Logan Hospital and the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, and thirteen outside the Prince Charles Hospital.

“At 10.30 last night, there were still 160 people waiting for an ambulance in the community, which is a result of the hours lodged on the hospital ramps during the day,” Fiona Scanlan from the United Workers Union told Neil Breen.

“That’s a crew of paramedics basically being able to see one or two people all day because they’re stuck at a ramp.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s needed to fix the ramping epidemic

 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
