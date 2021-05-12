4BC
Horrific injuries of father allegedly bashed at junior football shared

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Horrific injuries of father allegedly bashed at junior football shared

A new image has revealed the facial injuries of Josh Jones, the father who was allegedly bashed at a junior football game. 

Among the injuries, Mr Jones suffered a broken cheekbone and nose.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments 

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Neil Breen the alleged assault was reprehensible.

“Whenever situations like this take place, we’re terribly disappointed and feel for the victims.

“Obviously there’s no place for this behaviour in our society.”

 

RELATED 

LATEST | Two men charged after alleged fight at junior footy match

 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
