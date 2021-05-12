Horrific injuries of father allegedly bashed at junior football shared

A new image has revealed the facial injuries of Josh Jones, the father who was allegedly bashed at a junior football game.

Among the injuries, Mr Jones suffered a broken cheekbone and nose.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Neil Breen the alleged assault was reprehensible.

“Whenever situations like this take place, we’re terribly disappointed and feel for the victims.

“Obviously there’s no place for this behaviour in our society.”

Image: Nine News