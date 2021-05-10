‘Throwing them like dolls’: An eyewitness account of the ‘atrocious’ junior rugby fight

Neil Breen has heard from a witness to the junior rugby league fight that broke out over the weekend.

Listener Amanda from Redland Bay was at the match between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park in Wynnum on Sunday.

“That video doesn’t depict what really happened, because there was more in the grandstand before it even spilled out to the field,” she told Neil.

“There was kids flying, I saw a lady almost get knocked out, and no one could stop this guy.

“He was literally throwing them like dolls.”

Amanda said she was sitting in the grandstand, about four people across from the person who allegedly sparked the fight.

WATCH: A junior rugby league game has turned into a vicious brawl between parents. Queensland Police are now searching for one of the men involved. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Cy299n75ir — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 10, 2021

Image: Nine News/Twitter