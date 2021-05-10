4BC
  Home
  News
  • ‘Throwing them like dolls’: An..

‘Throwing them like dolls’: An eyewitness account of the ‘atrocious’ junior rugby fight

5 hours ago
Neil Breen Exclusive
logan brothersWynnum Manly
Article image for ‘Throwing them like dolls’: An eyewitness account of the ‘atrocious’ junior rugby fight

Neil Breen has heard from a witness to the junior rugby league fight that broke out over the weekend. 

Listener Amanda from Redland Bay was at the match between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park in Wynnum on Sunday.

“That video doesn’t depict what really happened, because there was more in the grandstand before it even spilled out to the field,” she told Neil.

“There was kids flying, I saw a lady almost get knocked out, and no one could stop this guy.

“He was literally throwing them like dolls.”

Amanda said she was sitting in the grandstand, about four people across from the person who allegedly sparked the fight.

Press PLAY below to hear Amanda’s account of how the fight started 

Press PLAY below to see footage of the fight

 

Image: Nine News/Twitter 

Neil Breen Exclusive
News
