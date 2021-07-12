‘Horrible, racist, sexist’: Top cop to probe shocking police-run group

The Queensland Police Service Commissioner has launched what will become a vigorous investigation into a shocking police-run private Facebook group.

The group, called ‘Defend the Blue’, reportedly had up to 3500 current and former police officers from across the country.

1700 were current and former Queensland Police Service officers.

The Australian reports members frequently posted content attacking state politicians, fellow officers and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll sent a flinty email to all Queensland police officers yesterday, absolutely condemning the content.

“Due to the nature and content of the posts, I must investigate and take any action appropriate to cease the continued publication of this highly inappropriate and offensive material,” she wrote.

She told Neil Breen this morning the content in question was posted by a “small group of very concerning people”.

“The intent of the original Facebook site, I believe, was good.

“Thankfully it is a minority but having said that, a small minority can have extraordinary harm to an entire organisation.”

Ms Carroll described the comments as “horrible, racist, sexist, things that are quire defamatory, harmful to us as an organisation, [and] harmful to the community”.

But she stressed all witnesses to the posts are not without fault.

“The issue for me is if you see and think it’s ridiculous, what have you done about it?”

