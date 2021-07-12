4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Horrible, racist, sexist’: Top cop to probe shocking police-run group

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
katarina carrollqueensland police service
Article image for ‘Horrible, racist, sexist’: Top cop to probe shocking police-run group

The Queensland Police Service Commissioner has launched what will become a vigorous investigation into a shocking police-run private Facebook group.

The group, called ‘Defend the Blue’, reportedly had up to 3500 current and former police officers from across the country.

1700 were current and former Queensland Police Service officers.

The Australian reports members frequently posted content attacking state politicians, fellow officers and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll sent a flinty email to all Queensland police officers yesterday, absolutely condemning the content.

“Due to the nature and content of the posts, I must investigate and take any action appropriate to cease the continued publication of this highly inappropriate and offensive material,” she wrote.

She told Neil Breen this morning the content in question was posted by a “small group of very concerning people”.

“The intent of the original Facebook site, I believe, was good.

“Thankfully it is a minority but having said that, a small minority can have extraordinary harm to an entire organisation.”

Ms Carroll described the comments as “horrible, racist, sexist, things that are quire defamatory, harmful to us as an organisation, [and] harmful to the community”.

But she stressed all witnesses to the posts are not without fault.

“The issue for me is if you see and think it’s ridiculous, what have you done about it?”

Pres PLAY below to hear the Commissioner’s condemning comments in full 

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873