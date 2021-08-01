Hopes fading for Ekka go-ahead in midst of lockdown

The Ekka is facing cancellation for a second consecutive year due to coronavirus.

The event was set to officially commence on August 6, but the delta cluster has claimed its first casualty – the Stud Beef Cattle Show, which was slated for August 3.

A number of exhibitors had already made their way to the showgrounds over the weekend, and are now stuck in lockdown at the grounds.

Organisers put preparations on hold for 24 hours yesterday in the wake of south-east Queensland’s lockdown.

“I’ve got to say, the chances of it going ahead have got to be very, very slim,” said Neil Breen.

