Home Affairs Minister quizzed over party contradiction on Biloela case

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
asylum seekersBiloelaChristmas Island
Neil Breen has prodded the Home Affairs Minister over mixed messaging from the federal government this week. 

The sudden illness of the Murugappan family’s youngest daughter has brought their detention and deportation case back into the spotlight.

The case has divided the country, with activists urging the Home Affairs Minister to return them to their Biloela home.

The government has consistently refused, but Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told 2GB’s Jim Wilson the United States and New Zealand “are both in the frame” as possible resettlement locations.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had a contradictory stance when talking to Neil this morning.

Karen Andrews: “Now, in relation to resettlement options, the arrangements that we have in place with the United States and New Zealand are in relation to refugees.

“This family does not have refugee status-”

Neil Breen: “So why did the Foreign Minister say that negotiations were underway?

“Was she wrong? Did Marise Payne get it wrong?”

Press PLAY below to hear Karen Andrews explain the clash of thought

Neil Breen
