Permanent visas expected for ‘vast majority’ of Afghan refugees 

The Home Affairs Minister has assured she expects most refugees arriving from Afghanistan will be allowed to settle in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed as of August 15, 400 Afghans who assisted the Australian Defence Force have already arrived in Australia.

Arrivals from Afghanistan have been granted temporary visas, but concerns have been raised over whether permanent settlement will be allowed.

“It’s likely that the vast majority won’t have issues with security vetting,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Neil Breen.

“When we’ve done all of the checks we need to do, they will be eligible and very welcome to stay here in Australia.”

Ms Andrews said while the refugees have supported Australia, there is still “an obligation to Australians” to complete routine vetting.

“We will continue to look at processing those people here but let me also make the point this is the Australian government bringing them here – they are not arriving illegally.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview