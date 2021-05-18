Home Affairs Minister forewarns ‘very, very different’ international travel

The Home Affairs Minister says international travel will look “very, very different” for years when Australia’s borders are eventually reopened.

“It will depend on the vaccination, it will depend on what is happening with the pandemic elsewhere across the world, it will depend on what other nations are doing with entry requirements,” Minister Karen Andrews told Neil Breen.

But a date for re-open remains unknown.

“I don’t have a gut feel at the moment because the situation around the world is so changeable and it’s changing really quickly.

“We know a lot more, but we are in a worse health situation this year than what we were last year globally.”

