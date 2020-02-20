‘He’s our ratbag’: Pleas for government to bring Julian Assange ‘home’

An outspoken government MP is calling on the Prime Minister to bring Julian Assange home as he awaits trial over spying charges.

The 48-year-old Wikileaks founder is currently being held in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London, pending US extradition hearings.

He faces up to 175 years in a US prison if convicted of publishing classified government documents.

More than 100 doctors have previously written a letter begging the government to transfer Assange to an Australian hospital.

Federal Liberal National Party MP George Christensen has been leading the campaign and spoke with Alan Jones after visiting Assange in prison.

He says the prison repeatedly tried to block them from seeing the Australian inmate.

“When he came in there was a prisoner sitting just beside us who was waiting for his visitors.

“He started pointing to him and saying to us ‘they’re doing really bad stuff to him, he shouldn’t be here’.

“You can love him or hate him but if he’s a ratbag, he’s our ratbag, and he should be brought home.”

Alan says there’s no denying, “he is an Australian, whether you like it or you don’t.”

Image: Getty/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS