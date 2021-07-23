4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Hell of a lot of confusion’ amid border restrictions

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
border closures
Article image for ‘Hell of a lot of confusion’ amid border restrictions

There’s been confusion amid the new rules for the freight industry and drivers crossing the Queensland-NSW border and the hard border closure.

4BC Drive caller Darren said he works in transport and has drivers coming across the border who’ve been stopped numerous times.

“We’ve been thrown a bit of a curveball here, there’s a hell of a lot of confusion in terms of the way the border passes have been implemented this time,” he told Scott Emerson.

“They are now saying you’ve got to be tested to go from Brisbane to NSW into the border bubble and then back.

“Queensland Health are saying yep, local police are saying no.

“We’ve just got our last two drivers across at Coolangatta, they’ve been told they have to use this type of pass, they’ve now just come through Coomera, where they’ve been picked up again, they’ve been told them they’ve got the wrong pass.”

He said he “didn’t know what was going on but it’s not good”.

Press PLAY to hear his explanation 

Image: iStock

Police fielding long delays at border checkpoints

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873