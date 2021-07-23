‘Hell of a lot of confusion’ amid border restrictions

There’s been confusion amid the new rules for the freight industry and drivers crossing the Queensland-NSW border and the hard border closure.

4BC Drive caller Darren said he works in transport and has drivers coming across the border who’ve been stopped numerous times.

“We’ve been thrown a bit of a curveball here, there’s a hell of a lot of confusion in terms of the way the border passes have been implemented this time,” he told Scott Emerson.

“They are now saying you’ve got to be tested to go from Brisbane to NSW into the border bubble and then back.

“Queensland Health are saying yep, local police are saying no.

“We’ve just got our last two drivers across at Coolangatta, they’ve been told they have to use this type of pass, they’ve now just come through Coomera, where they’ve been picked up again, they’ve been told them they’ve got the wrong pass.”

He said he “didn’t know what was going on but it’s not good”.

Press PLAY to hear his explanation

Image: iStock