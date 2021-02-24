4BC
Hefty reward offered to help solve Wynnum cold case

36 seconds ago
4BC News
Cold Casequeensland police
Article image for Hefty reward offered to help solve Wynnum cold case

Police are offering a $250,000 reward for information to help solve the suspicious death of Jason Barry Guise in 2019.

Further, anyone who was involved in, but did not commit the crime, is eligible for indemnity alongside the reward.

Guise’s last known movements were on Charlotte Street in Wynnum on April 21, 2019 when he visited a food truck and returned to his home on Bride Street after 8pm.

He was seen riding a bicycle past the Waterloo Hotel on Berrima Street, Wynnum at 7.20pm that evening, which was the last confirmed sighting. (See below)

 

Medical examinations indicated Jason died shortly after his disappearance.

Guise’s roommate reported him missing on May 2, 2019 and his body was located in a pit within a Wynnum sewage treatment plant six days later.

“Jason’s disappearance was out of character,” said Acting Detective Inspector Mooney. “He was in regular contact with his family and he had upcoming plans in life he was looking forward to.”

“Jason’s family and friends deserve to know what happened to their son, brother and friend and we urge anyone who may have any information in relation to this matter to come forward.”

4BC News
CrimeLocalNews
