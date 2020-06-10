‘He’d bleed blue’: Cam Murray’s high praise for NSW coach Brad Fittler

State of Origin star Cam Murray has landed himself in Brad Fittler’s good books while reflecting on his time in the 2019 NSW team.

Mark Levy couldn’t pass up the opportunity to interrogate the South Sydney player in front of the NSW Blues coach.

“What was he like as a coach, mate, to play under for the mighty Blues?”

“You’ve put me under pressure here!” the Rabbitohs lock laughed.

“He’s a good leader, and he instills a lot of confidence in the playing group around him.

“He’d bleed blue, like everyone that was in our camp last year.”

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official Website