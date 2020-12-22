‘Heartless bastard!’: Luke Grant disgusted at Minister’s comments amid border closures

Luke Grant has slammed the Queensland tourism minister’s comments as families are torn apart by border closures.

Queensland Acting Tourism Minister Scott Stewart is urging Sydneysiders to cancel their holiday accommodation so that others can snap them up.

“We’re expecting strong interest from interstate and Queensland holidaymakers in snapping up cancelled bookings from Greater Sydney,” Mr Stewart said.

“Apart from being a heartless bastard, what sort of attitude is that?” Luke Grant exclaimed.

“I can’t believe it.”

