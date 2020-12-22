4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘Heartless bastard!’: Luke Grant disgusted..

‘Heartless bastard!’: Luke Grant disgusted at Minister’s comments amid border closures

9 hours ago
LUKE GRANT
Scott Stewart
Article image for ‘Heartless bastard!’: Luke Grant disgusted at Minister’s comments amid border closures

Luke Grant has slammed the Queensland tourism minister’s comments as families are torn apart by border closures.

Queensland Acting Tourism Minister Scott Stewart is urging Sydneysiders to cancel their holiday accommodation so that others can snap them up.

“We’re expecting strong interest from interstate and Queensland holidaymakers in snapping up cancelled bookings from Greater Sydney,” Mr Stewart said.

“Apart from being a heartless bastard, what sort of attitude is that?” Luke Grant exclaimed.

“I can’t believe it.”

Click PLAY below to hear Luke’s comments in full

LUKE GRANT
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873