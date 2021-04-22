4BC
  Health Minister throws down the..

Health Minister throws down the gauntlet to Neil Breen on air

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirusGreg Huntvaccination
After Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announced yesterday the AstraZeneca vaccine will be fast-tracked for people aged over 50, Health Minister Greg Hunt has issued Neil Breen a challenge. 

Greg Hunt: “Right now, we do want to encourage as many people as possible to be vaccinated as early as possible.”

Neil Breen: “I’m in group 2A, I’m 52, and my friend Louise, … she’s been vaccinating people as a nurse at Wellers Hill.

“I’m going to get her to book me in for the first available day for the AstraZeneca.”

Greg Hunt: “Well, I’m wondering if we could get Louise to vaccinate you on air and we could have it livestreamed.”

Neil Breen “On air? Let’s do it!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED 

PM announces changes to vaccine rollout, fast-tracking jab for over 50s

Neil Breen
News
