Health Minister throws down the gauntlet to Neil Breen on air

After Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announced yesterday the AstraZeneca vaccine will be fast-tracked for people aged over 50, Health Minister Greg Hunt has issued Neil Breen a challenge.

Greg Hunt: “Right now, we do want to encourage as many people as possible to be vaccinated as early as possible.”

Neil Breen: “I’m in group 2A, I’m 52, and my friend Louise, … she’s been vaccinating people as a nurse at Wellers Hill.

“I’m going to get her to book me in for the first available day for the AstraZeneca.”

Greg Hunt: “Well, I’m wondering if we could get Louise to vaccinate you on air and we could have it livestreamed.”

Neil Breen “On air? Let’s do it!”