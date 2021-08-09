4BC
Health Minister confirms TGA considering Moderna approval for under 18s

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Greg HuntModerna
Article image for Health Minister confirms TGA considering Moderna approval for under 18s

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the medical regulator is looking at approving Moderna’s COVID vaccine for younger people.

25 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered, with 10 million to arrive on Australian shores by the end of the year.

Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley the TGA is assessing Moderna’s use in 12 to 18-year-olds.

“They’re hopeful of making a decision on that within the next month.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
