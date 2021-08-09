Health Minister confirms TGA considering Moderna approval for under 18s

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the medical regulator is looking at approving Moderna’s COVID vaccine for younger people.

25 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered, with 10 million to arrive on Australian shores by the end of the year.

Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley the TGA is assessing Moderna’s use in 12 to 18-year-olds.

“They’re hopeful of making a decision on that within the next month.”

