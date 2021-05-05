Headaches for Brisbane City Council in flood of CityCat complaints

The CityCats have become a point of pain for the Brisbane City Council, as complaints attack multiple facets of the service.

Neil Breen received an email from a listener saying it is too difficult to buy a ticket on CityCats.

Leader of the Opposition in Council Jared Cassidy told Neil Breen Council has increasingly pushed cashless transactions.

“We see in Council just last year they removed all cash payments on parking metres as well,” he said.

“[They] blamed COVID, [but it] really had nothing to do with that.

“[They] wanted people to sign up and pay more online in the long-run.”

But Mr Cassidy said this issue’s one of many plaguing river transport, having been “inundated with complaints”, including many over the newly-minted KittyCats.

