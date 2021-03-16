4BC
‘Happy to tell my story’: Neil Breen opens up about sexual assault as a teen

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Neil Breen has shared a confronting experience as a teenager, after he was explicitly grabbed by a man while waiting at a bus stop as a high school student early one morning.

The 4BC Breakfast host opened up about his own disturbing experience after listening to Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath’s interview with Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

“I am happy to tell my story, as something that happened to me when I was 14,” he told Scott Emerson.

At a bus stop one morning as a Year 10 student, he watched as a man approached him.

The man grabbed him explicitly.

“I got the fright of my life,” he said.

“I got up, I didn’t know what to do. I can remember what he looked like.”

He said police at the time took the incident very seriously, although the alleged offender was never found.

