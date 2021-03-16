Exclusive interview: Yvette D’Ath speaks out about her own alleged sexual harassment

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed two incidents when she was a teenager and a young woman in a powerful interview in the wake of the March 4 Justice protests.

Speaking about it publicly for the first time, she explained how a family friend asked her to kiss him goodbye, as a young teen.

“As I was leaving, no one else was around, he asked for a kiss goodbye,” she told Scott Emerson.

“I go to give him a peck on the cheek after I did that he said ‘no you can do better than that, I want you to kiss me like you would kiss your boyfriend’. I was shocked, and just walked away.”

At age 18, she recalls working in an office, when a man allegedly tried to kiss her when no one else was around.

She said she didn’t speak up about either incident.

“I have no doubt both these men have never thought of me ever again, wouldn’t have any idea who I am.

“For them this was nothing – for me I’ve always remembered it.”

Ms D’Ath said she “kept silent” until now.

1/3 It was incredible to be at the March yesterday in Brisbane. All of those strong girls & women. It was truly inspiring. We must all give a voice to our lived experiences. Only then will we see real change. #March4Justice #March4JusticeBrisbane — Yvette D’Ath MP (@YvetteDAth) March 16, 2021

She said she wasn’t physically touched, and it was nowhere near as serious as to what some women have endured. But she said it has to stop.

“It does leave a mark on you, you do remember it,” she said.

“I think the conversation will only get louder.

“What I saw yesterday was sadness, anger and hope … with anger will come change.”

Images: Nine News/Kara Cook, Twitter