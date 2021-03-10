4BC
‘Gutted’ long term Straddie campers call on Palaszczuk Government to step in

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
North Stradbroke
A long term holiday maker on North Stradboke Island says she wants the State Government to remember Queenslanders who’ve supported local tourism for decades.

The controversial move to ban tents from there popular campgrounds, leaving families devastated by the news their favourite holiday is to be ripped away from them.

Marina-Anne Van Dyk and her family have been camping at Straddie for over 10 years.

“I tell you what, when we heard the news, we were absolutely gutted. I was so disappointed,” she told Scott Emerson.

She said there were no other affordable family accommodation there and she had a message for the Palaszczuk government.

“They are trying to promote tourism in Queensland, I would like to say don’t forget about your local people who have supported tourism in Queensland for decades, who have been taking family there, we take our overseas visitors there we have been supportingQueensland tourism for a long time.

“I feel like we are the ones being pushed out, so don’t forget about us and allow us to still have affordable family holidays as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

MP Mark Robinson hits out at ‘crazy’ camping situation on Straddie

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
