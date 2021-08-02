4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Gutted’ Ekka bosses looking ahead to 2022

34 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Chief Executive Brendan ChristouThe ekka
Article image for ‘Gutted’ Ekka bosses looking ahead to 2022

The CEO of the RNA says the decision to cancel the Ekka is extremely disappointing for farmers, families, and everyone involved.

The event has been called off for the fourth time in its history and the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Refunds have already begun being processed.

Chief Executive Brendan Christou said they supported the public health advice.

“It was always a risk, Scott, but we are gutted to have to have cancelled so close to being able to start,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s not just the RNA that it affects.”

He said they were looking forward to 2022.

Rides, showbags, stalls and everything was ready to go.

“We will see over the next couple of days once this lockdown is done if there is something we can activate to keep the spirit of Ekka alive again this year, maybe similar to what we did last year.

“We’ll work through that over the next couple of days and make some announcements then.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about their plans for the future

Image: Nine News

The biggest loss farmers face from the Ekka’s cancellation

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentFoodNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873