‘Gutted’ Ekka bosses looking ahead to 2022

The CEO of the RNA says the decision to cancel the Ekka is extremely disappointing for farmers, families, and everyone involved.

The event has been called off for the fourth time in its history and the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Refunds have already begun being processed.

Chief Executive Brendan Christou said they supported the public health advice.

“It was always a risk, Scott, but we are gutted to have to have cancelled so close to being able to start,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s not just the RNA that it affects.”

He said they were looking forward to 2022.

Rides, showbags, stalls and everything was ready to go.

“We will see over the next couple of days once this lockdown is done if there is something we can activate to keep the spirit of Ekka alive again this year, maybe similar to what we did last year.

“We’ll work through that over the next couple of days and make some announcements then.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about their plans for the future

Image: Nine News