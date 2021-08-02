The biggest loss farmers face from the Ekka’s cancellation

The Ekka has been cancelled for the second consecutive year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many participating farmers have been caught in the fray, arriving at the RNA Showgrounds days before what was to be the event’s start date, and landing in the south-east Queensland lockdown.

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin told Deborah Knight the cancellation will be costly for farmers, particularly in terms of the opportunities lost.

“It’s our chance once a year to showcase an industry that all of Queensland can be incredibly proud of.

“To lose all that is a devastating blow.

“The chance we’ve now missed to showcase our industry, to talk to the next generation of farmers that might have grown up in the city, but want to choose agriculture.”

Kath McUtchen from Jambili Pastoral Co echoed Mr Guerin’s sentiments.

“It’s a missed opportunity for us to showcase what we do,” she told Deborah.

“The planning and preparation for the Ekka is done 12 months in advance, so now we return home, we start planning for next year’s Ekka.”

Image: Ekka / Facebook