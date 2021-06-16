4BC
Growing pains: Brisbane City Council’s infrastructure push

3 hours ago
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has handed down the council’s budget including a huge spend on infrastructure to help manage the population growth.

It includes a record $1.2 billion spend on infrastructure and around $500 million has also been set aside for Olympic infrastructure and the acquisition of land in South Brisbane.

“The big challenge up ahead is not necessarily COVID, the big challenge is growth of our population.

“Brisbane is now the fastest growing capital city in Australia.

“People are moving interstate to come here in record numbers.

“If we don’t invest in better infrastructure, better transport, better roads, better parks and green space, new modes of transport and travel, our community and our lifestyle will suffer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat on 4BC Drive

