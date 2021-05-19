Greg Hunt wants Australians who’ve had the jab to post about it on social media

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has called on Australians who have had their COVID-19 jabs to post photos about their experience on social media.

Addressing a recent survey about an increase in vaccine hesitancy, Mr Hunt implored others who have been vaccinated to talk about it to help build confidence in the community.

“As many Australians as possible to upload their photos of ‘this is me getting the jab’ or ‘I have had the vaccine’ and as we see more and more people have it, that builds an effect in terms of confidence,” he told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED