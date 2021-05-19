Prime Minister declares he has ‘plenty of time’ to win over vaccine skeptics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down concerns vaccine hesitancy among the Australian population will disrupt the rollout.

A Sydney Morning Herald survey has revealed 29 per cent of respondents are either not very or not at all likely to get vaccinated, with half of those people citing side effects as a reason for their reluctance.

In response to the findings, Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley “I’m not overly troubled”.

“We’ve obviously got to work on it, but that [survey] also says around 70 per cent of people want to have it, Ray.

“So let’s just get on with them: there’s plenty of time to have the chat with the others who are a bit hesitant, that’s alright, it’s a free country.”

Image: Getty