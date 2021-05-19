4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prime Minister declares he has ‘..

Prime Minister declares he has ‘plenty of time’ to win over vaccine skeptics

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19 vaccineScott MorrisonVaccine rollout
Article image for Prime Minister declares he has ‘plenty of time’ to win over vaccine skeptics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down concerns vaccine hesitancy among the Australian population will disrupt the rollout.

Sydney Morning Herald survey has revealed 29 per cent of respondents are either not very or not at all likely to get vaccinated, with half of those people citing side effects as a reason for their reluctance.

In response to the findings, Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley “I’m not overly troubled”.

“We’ve obviously got to work on it, but that [survey] also says around 70 per cent of people want to have it, Ray.

“So let’s just get on with them: there’s plenty of time to have the chat with the others who are a bit hesitant, that’s alright, it’s a free country.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Prime Minister’s response in full

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873