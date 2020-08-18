‘Green bridges’ to be fast-tracked despite calls for road investment

Brisbane City Council will this afternoon vote on procurement plans for the CBD’s new Kangaroo Point and Breakfast Creek ‘green bridges’.

The two bridges are slated to be the first of five total pedestrian and cycling bridges to be built with the goal of removing traffic from the city’s roads.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson he wants the projects to be fast-tracked.

“We want construction to start by the end of next year, and then to be finished by 2023.

“We know that they’ll create up to 500 jobs in their peak, and there’s incredible flow-on effects.”

When confronted over calls for additional road bridges rather than footbridges, Mr Schrinner assured “this is not a case of putting all our eggs in one basket”.

“We will continue investing in better public transport … [and] road upgrades.”

Image: Brisbane City Council