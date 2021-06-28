4BC
GPs left reeling from PM’s late-night announcements

2 hours ago
Spencer Howson
covid-19 vaccineDr Maria BoultonNational CabinetPrime Minister Scott Morrison
Article image for GPs left reeling from PM’s late-night announcements

General practitioners are racing to get up to speed this morning after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a raft of changes to the nation’s COVID-19 response last night. 

AMA Queensland Council of General Practice Chair Dr Maria Boulton told Spencer Howson GPs have been notified of the changes through the media.

“I am yet to see any details come through official channels,” she said.

“I just wish we would get the heads up before a media announcement is made.

“We will be inundated with phone calls today.”

Among the changes, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be made available to Australians under 60 who choose to receive the jab.

GPs will be provided indemnity waivers, giving them greater confidence to administer the vaccine where requested.

“To be honest, that indemnity scheme should’ve probably been there from the beginning for all vaccines and for all people providing the vaccine.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Boulton’s full response to to the announcements

Image: Nine News

Spencer Howson
AustraliaHealthNews
