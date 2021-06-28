4BC
BREAKING | Prime Minister announces AstraZeneca indemnity, mandatory vaccination in aged care

2 hours ago
National Nine News
Following a meeting of the National Cabinet, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be made mandatory for aged care workers by mid-September.

The mandate will be enforced through state public health orders in a system similar to that for the flu vaccine, with the Commonwealth assisting to ensure compliance.

$11 million in funding will be provided to aged care facilities to provide leave for workers to get their vaccine, including time off for any “discomfort” following vaccination.

Additionally, Australians aged under 60 will be allowed to make a risk-based informed decision to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A indemnity waiver will be provided to GPs, giving them greater confidence to administer the vaccine where requested.

National Cabinet also addressed a number of flaws in the quarantine system, and have announced additions to the process.

“We agreed for mandatory vaccination and testing of all quarantine workers and all workers directly and indirectly involved in managing quarantine, including workers involved in the transport of quarantined individuals.

“And the reasons for that regarding recent experience, I think is fairly self-evident.”

People who have completed quarantine will be required to undergo another COVID-19 test two to three days after leaving their facility, along with any close contacts.

“You may not be symptomatic, you may not think you need one, but you need to get one.

“Of course, I will be doing that when I come out of quarantine at the end of this week.”

People in the quarantine system will now be segregated, with domestic travellers accommodated separately to international and high-risk quarantine cases.

 

Image: Nine News

 

