Government signals specific support for ailing tourism industry

Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan has rejected a plea to extend JobKeeper beyond late March for the tourism industry.

But he said the government would look at what support is available for the industry while operators wait for the international borders to re-open.

During a tour of northern Queensland, he said he has been hearing firsthand from tourism operators struggling without international tourism, and what help they need.

“I will be taking that back to Canberra to my colleagues to see what we can do come the end of March to help support the tourism industry,” he told Scott Emerson.

