Government hopeful wider Queensland community to get the COVID-19 jab by the end of the year

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath
Article image for Government hopeful wider Queensland community to get the COVID-19 jab by the end of the year

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says she is hopeful Queenslanders will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

By the end of next week, it’s hoped all six vaccination hubs will be operational.

“We will be continuing to roll it out every day on the Gold Coast from today on,” she told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

“On Wednesday we will start at the PA Hospital in Brisbane and on Friday we will start with the Cairns Hospital, next week we will being the other three hubs online.”

Ms D’Ath said she’s not critical of Prime Minister Scott Morrison getting the vaccine on the weekend.

“We are all very keen, the Premier, the Chief Health Officer and myself will be getting the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

“We wanted to make sure that our priority was given to hotel quarantine workers, our health workers who work in COVID wards, and the police and paramedics who are transporting and having direct contact with people arriving from overseas who are most at risk.

“We have made this decision at a state level that we will wait for 1B, so that we can make sure every possible available immunisation goes to those frontline people.”

She said hopefully by the end of the year, everyone who wants it, will be vaccinated in Queensland.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

An inside look at Queensland’s Pfizer administration

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNewsQLD
