An inside look at Queensland’s Pfizer administration

Nine News Reporter Reece D’Alessandro got an inside look at the Gold Coast University Hospital vaccination centre, where Queensland’s first 100 Pfizer vaccines will be administered today.

“The first jab’s expected to be administered, the first 100 Queenslanders to roll up their sleeves, from 8am local time,” Reece told Neil Breen.

Frontline, healthcare, quarantine and border workers are at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.

He added the centre “looks like it’s been purpose-built for the occasion but it’s actually a day transfusion unit that’s been converted.”

“It’s a seamless process from check-in, through to where you get the jab, through to an observation area, then check-out and the exit.”

Image: Nine News