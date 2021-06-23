4BC
Good news: Man stuck in hotel quarantine will be reunited with dying father

9 seconds ago
4BC News
Mark Kilian
Article image for Good news: Man stuck in hotel quarantine will be reunited with dying father

A man stuck in hotel quarantine in Sydney has been granted an exemption to see his dying father in Queensland.

Mark Kilian and his wife have been isolating in Sydney after flying from the US and both are fully vaccinated.

They were repeatedly barred by Queensland Health from travelling to Queensland, launching an online petition in the hope of garnering public support.

If they test is negative to COVID-19 again, they will fly out at around 12pm in full protective equipment.

Mr Killian told 2GB News he’s very grateful to have been given the opportunity.

“This means everything to him, it means everything to us. We are just overjoyed about that.”

Yesterday, his father Frans issued an emotional video plea to be reunited with his son and daughter-in-law.

 

Image: Supplied to Nine News

4BC News
NewsQLD
