‘Big win’: Good news for loyal Straddie campers ahead of Easter holiday

Campers will be able to return to North Stradbroke Island following outcry from loyal holidaymakers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday that restrictions on camping grounds had been eased, from one person per 2 square metres to no limit.

It comes after campers were left devastated by the cap on camping.

But in a statement released on their Facebook page this afternoon, Minjerribah Camping said they welcomed the decision by the state government, and tents could return.

“At Minjerriah we have an extensive waitlist of guests wanting to book tent camping sites at Amity Point, Adder Rock and Home Beach Campgrounds,” the statement read.

“Guests on our waitlist have been contacted as a 1st priority to secure available tent camping sites at these campgrounds for the upcoming Easter holiday period.

“Any remaining tent camping sites at Amity, Adder Rock and Home Beach for guests not on the waitlist will be available to book through our websites from Wednesday 17 March.

“Cylinder Beach is currently fully booked to capacity foe the holiday period. A limited number of beach camping sites are available at Main Beach and Flinders Beach for the Easter Holiday period.”

Scott Emerson said it was a “big win”.

Col Battersby, Island Chamber of Commerce president, told Scott he hoped in the future they wouldn’t be blindsided by such a decision.

“It’s a testimony to common sense, the chamber of commerce would like to congratulate the premier on this decision, it’s very sound.

“It’s great that a significant amount of campers can come back to the island.

“Common sense has prevailed.”

Image: iStock