Good news for 4BC caller after bizarre advice from health authorities

4 hours ago
A woman who was left confused after she sought answers about picking up a hire car to ferry around her ill husband has had a win today. 

Layley called 4BC Drive on Monday and told Scott Emerson she was in a car accident recently which wasn’t her fault and needed a hire car, as her husband is battling cancer and has chemotherapy appointments.

But she was left confused about whether she would be permitted to pick up the car outside of her 10 kilometre bubble after a confusing phone call with Queensland Health.

Today she spoke to Scott to give him an update.

“Yes, I am looking at a hire car at the moment in my driveway!

“I can’t thank you enough, because I just couldn’t have coped any longer, I would have thought like you said, just do it. But i wouldn’t have felt good doing it.”

Press PLAY below to hear how it played out

Woman left confused by bizarre response from health authorities

