Woman left confused by bizarre response from health authorities

A caller to 4BC Drive has been left confused and without answers after seeking advice about picking up a hire car to drive her sick husband to appointments.

Layley from Ormiston explained to Scott Emerson she was in a car accident recently which wasn’t her fault.

She told her insurance company that she needed a hire car, as her husband is battling cancer and has chemotherapy appointments.

It’s 17 kilometres away to pick up the hire car.

She said she called Queensland Health to get an answer on whether it was allowed given the travel limit in lockdown.

“I said so you can’t give me a decision? And she said ‘no’.”

Press PLAY to hear her explain her story on 4BC Drive

4BC Drive has contacted Queensland Health.