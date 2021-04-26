GOMA exhibition encourages children to protest

An exhibition in the Gallery of Modern Art is encouraging children to ‘speak up’ about climate change.

The interactive exhibit, by Raquel Ormella, includes activities for children to design a protest t-shirt and poster and share notes on a message-board.

A description on the GOMA website states: “Raquel highlights Australia’s long history of environmental activism with a timeline featuring historical protest songs, photos and posters.”

The exhibition can be seen in GOMA’s Children’s Art Centre.

“Hey kids, why don’t you come into the art centre?” said Neil Breen.

“We won’t teach you about art, we’ll teach you about how to make a protest shirt about something of which you’ve got no understanding whatsoever, because you’re a kid!”

