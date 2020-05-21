4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Gold, Silver, Bitcoin’: Rich Dad..

‘Gold, Silver, Bitcoin’: Rich Dad Poor Dad author prepares for almighty collapse

55 mins ago
BROOKE CORTE
BitcoinGoldrich dad poor dadsilver

“Pray for the best, prepare for the worst”

That’s the plan employed Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, who is predicting the largest financial collapse in world history.

The bestselling author spoke with Brooke Corte and shared his pessimistic outlook on the global economy before unveiling where he’s stashing his cash before the crash.

“Gold, silver, and Bitcoin,”

“It’s really hard to get gold now, I’ve been buying my gold from the Perth Mint,”

Click play to hear more from Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.