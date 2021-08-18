4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Cost police beat’s ‘temporary closure’ unacceptable, Neil Breen says 

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
queensland police service
Article image for Gold Cost police beat’s ‘temporary closure’ unacceptable, Neil Breen says 

A police beat on the Gold Coast has been ‘temporarily closed’ since June due to the ill health of its stationed officers. 

The Queensland Police Service assures the police beat is not permanently closing down.

In the interim, routine calls for service are being responded to by officers from the Central Patrol Group.

“The residents have signed a petition, and said it’s been shut for ages,” Neil Breen reported.

“A couple of police officers are sick and they haven’t manned it or womanned it since June.

“It’s unacceptable, what’s happening!”

Press PLAY below to hear the details in full 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
CrimeLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873