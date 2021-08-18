Gold Cost police beat’s ‘temporary closure’ unacceptable, Neil Breen says 

A police beat on the Gold Coast has been ‘temporarily closed’ since June due to the ill health of its stationed officers.

The Queensland Police Service assures the police beat is not permanently closing down.

In the interim, routine calls for service are being responded to by officers from the Central Patrol Group.

“The residents have signed a petition, and said it’s been shut for ages,” Neil Breen reported.

“A couple of police officers are sick and they haven’t manned it or womanned it since June.

“It’s unacceptable, what’s happening!”

Image: Getty