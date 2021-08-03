Gold Coast tourism industry facing ‘darkest days’ ever

Gold Coast tourism operators are facing their “darkest days” since the pandemic started.

CEO of Destination Gold Coast, Patricia O’Callaghan, said they were in discussions with both the state and federal governments to get more urgent support.

The popular holiday hub has been hit hard with the recent lockdown.

“I wish I could start with something more positive to say, but I don’t think there’s any way to go around it, the reality is it’s really hurting here, and our industry is facing some of their darkest days since the pandemic started.”

She said they never recovered from the first lockdown earlier this month.

There was only 20-30 per cent occupancy.

She said some operators weren’t sure they could get through the week, others were standing down staff.

