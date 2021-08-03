4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Coast tourism industry facing ‘darkest days’ ever

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
CEO of Destination Gold CoastPatricia O'CallaghanTOURISM
Article image for Gold Coast tourism industry facing ‘darkest days’ ever

Gold Coast tourism operators are facing their “darkest days” since the pandemic started.

CEO of Destination Gold Coast, Patricia O’Callaghan, said they were in discussions with both the state and federal governments to get more urgent support.

The popular holiday hub has been hit hard with the recent lockdown.

“I wish I could start with something more positive to say, but I don’t think there’s any way to go around it, the reality is it’s really hurting here, and our industry is facing some of their darkest days since the pandemic started.”

She said they never recovered from the first lockdown earlier this month.

There was only 20-30 per cent occupancy.

She said some operators weren’t sure they could get through the week, others were standing down staff.

Press PLAY below to hear her dire warning for the industry

Image: Getty 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873